Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Upgraded to Buy at National Bankshares

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$147.67.

TSE:TRI traded up C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$141.71. The stock had a trading volume of 207,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,231. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$99.11 and a 12 month high of C$156.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.00 billion and a PE ratio of 8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$150.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$142.10.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

