Theta Fuel Trading Down 13.5% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $884.09 million and approximately $26.94 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.00204306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00038369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.97 or 0.00457080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00075093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010413 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

