The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,980 ($26.88) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEIR. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.51) to GBX 1,750 ($23.75) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($21.38) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($27.96) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,991.25 ($27.03).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

WEIR opened at GBX 1,799.50 ($24.43) on Monday. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,108 ($28.61). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,735.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,748.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -361.12.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.