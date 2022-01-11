The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $61,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,398,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average is $169.43. The company has a market cap of $284.95 billion, a PE ratio of 143.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.