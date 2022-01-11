The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.28. The company had a trading volume of 90,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.11, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,780 shares of company stock valued at $31,831,928. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

