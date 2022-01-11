The Sandbox (SAND) Achieves Market Cap of $4.05 Billion

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $4.40 or 0.00010610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and $950.90 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00075844 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.18 or 0.00504374 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001123 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,948,319 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

