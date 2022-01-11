The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 168.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after purchasing an additional 766,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,512,000 after purchasing an additional 944,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after purchasing an additional 308,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of MOS opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

