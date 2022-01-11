The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Increased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.63.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $387.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.38 and its 200-day moving average is $355.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.