The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE GBX opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.43. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 809,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,526 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.