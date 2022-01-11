The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $21.83 Average PT from Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of GT stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

