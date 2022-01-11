The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Short Interest Update

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 570,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,394,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 82,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,707 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after acquiring an additional 37,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 44,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,087 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCS. TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $550.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $275.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

