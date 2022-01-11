The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,333 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $54,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 311,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,672,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 228,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 58.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 623,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,420,000 after purchasing an additional 228,990 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.5% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 48,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

In other Charles Schwab news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 35,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $2,860,022.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,155,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,594,379 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.98. The stock had a trading volume of 58,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,547,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

