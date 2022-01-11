The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,269 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Boeing by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,136 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Boeing by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Boeing by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.49. The stock had a trading volume of 106,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,563. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32, a PEG ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

