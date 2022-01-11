Tfo Tdc LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,377 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

Shares of GOLD stock remained flat at $$18.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. 211,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,840,402. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

