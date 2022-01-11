Tfo Tdc LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tfo Tdc LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,678,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,203,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.86. 72,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,994. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

