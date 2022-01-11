Tfo Tdc LLC Acquires Shares of 1,336 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,182,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,953,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $110.19. 5,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,407. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $90.18 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

