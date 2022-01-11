TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Down 18.6% in December

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 711,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

TFI International stock opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.24. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TFI International by 4,259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after buying an additional 1,643,190 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,158,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in TFI International by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

