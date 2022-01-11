Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $181.41 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.30.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

