Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Down 3.9%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.45 and last traded at $71.62. 2,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 822,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

