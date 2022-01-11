Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $88.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $74.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after acquiring an additional 77,284 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

