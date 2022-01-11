Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $6.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.

TS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 151.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tenaris by 3,545.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 134,458 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 137.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 194,584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 232.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after buying an additional 705,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 100.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 59,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

