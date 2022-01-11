Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TPST opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.08. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $337,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

