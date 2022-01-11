Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica in the second quarter valued at about $8,128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 6,738.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,767 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $4,405,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after buying an additional 608,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.