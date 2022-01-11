Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $23.16

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.16, but opened at $22.57. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 168 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 66,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.