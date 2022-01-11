Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 245,155 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 245,155 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $56,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

