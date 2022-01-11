Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,172 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVR were worth $65,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in NVR by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth $340,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 2.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its stake in NVR by 1.2% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 4,650.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,515.36 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,885.00 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5,506.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,194.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $65.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,359.25.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.