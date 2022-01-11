Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 653,574 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 314.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 861,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,574 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $178,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.63.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $274.00 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $685 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

