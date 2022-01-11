Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.81% of Chemed worth $59,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHE opened at $500.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.57%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

