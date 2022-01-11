Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $82.71 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $82,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after buying an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $66,254,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA stock opened at $535.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $380.64 and a one year high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

