Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $108.40 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Accenture worth $108,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

ACN opened at $373.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.66 and its 200-day moving average is $345.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

