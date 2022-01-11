TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PETZ opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. TDH has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $14.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TDH by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TDH by 44.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TDH by 75.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TDH during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

