TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,125 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $24,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RBA shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

