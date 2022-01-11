TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,751,242 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,751,242 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $26,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

