TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $22,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 33.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

