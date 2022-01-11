TD Asset Management Inc. Has $27.20 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,619 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $32,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

