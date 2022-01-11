Target Global Acquisition I Corp’s Quiet Period To End on January 18th (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Target Global Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:TGAAU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, January 18th. Target Global Acquisition I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Target Global Acquisition I’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Target Global Acquisition I stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Target Global Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.01.

