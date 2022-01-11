Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.61 Billion

Analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to post $31.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.89 billion and the lowest is $31.30 billion. Target reported sales of $28.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $106.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.31 billion to $106.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $109.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.57 billion to $110.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $227.55. 3,045,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,373. Target has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.95 and its 200 day moving average is $245.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Target by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

