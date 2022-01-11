Talanx (ETR:TLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.24

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €43.24 ($49.14) and last traded at €43.40 ($49.32), with a volume of 111200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €43.24 ($49.14).

TLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($50.57) price target on Talanx in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on Talanx in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.70.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

