TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.17

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 13008761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TAL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of -0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,483,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 574,425 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 1,877,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,044,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

