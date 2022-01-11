Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,018 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 72.3% of FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 95.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 937,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,595,000 after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.63.

TSM stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.13. The stock had a trading volume of 286,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,566,268. The firm has a market cap of $664.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.87.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

