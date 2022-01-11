Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Takes $254,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,288 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 8.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 26.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,580,000 after buying an additional 319,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. 21,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,544. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

