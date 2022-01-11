Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Sells 307 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 16.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 673,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $161,320,000 after acquiring an additional 52,571 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BA traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $211.90. The company had a trading volume of 77,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.60. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

