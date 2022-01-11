Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $582,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of eBay by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in eBay by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,963 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,964 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,481. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

eBay stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.39. 64,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

