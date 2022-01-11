Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $187,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,155. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

