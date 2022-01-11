Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Avnet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.