Synovus Financial Corp Sells 17,225 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,225 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATLC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $304,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $425,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,698,594. 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATLC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.47. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $203.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.32 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.