Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,027 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,103,000 after acquiring an additional 83,554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $132.86 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.90.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.