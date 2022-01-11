Synovus Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 5,403 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,403 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 903,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30,387 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,296,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,731,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

