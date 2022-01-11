Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after buying an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

