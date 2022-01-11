Synovus Financial Corp Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,525 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,576 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,792 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

